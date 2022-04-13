Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy praises Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide
Russia-Ukraine War | Day 49 - LIVE Updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the world to respond to Russia’s use of a poisonous substance in Mariupol. “Given the repeated threats by Russian propagandists to use chemical weapons against the Mariupol defenders and given the repeated use by the Russian army, for example, of phosphorus munitions in Ukraine, the world must react now,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation Tuesday.
The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where corpses of civilians with bound hands and gunshot wounds to the head were found after Russian forces pulled out, says 403 bodies have been found so far and that he fears the toll will rise.
US President Joe Biden for the first time accused Russia of committing ‘genocide’ in its invasion of Ukraine, further escalating his condemnation of President Vladmir Putin as the war entered 49th day.
Moscow's nearly seven-week long incursion, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands and led to Russia's near total isolation on the world stage.
Russia says it launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24 to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext.
Russia says it now aims to capture more territory on behalf of separatists in two eastern provinces, known as the Donbas. It includes Mariupol port, which has been reduced to a wasteland under Russian siege.
Ukraine says tens of thousands of civilians have been trapped inside that city with no way to bring in food or water, and accuses Russia of blocking aid convoys.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 06:31 AM
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia's goals are met
Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
Russian troops, thwarted in their push toward Ukraine's capital, are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region, where Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.
-
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 05:56 AM
World Bank to send $1.5 billion support package to Ukraine
The World Bank is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for war-torn Ukraine and plans to aid developing countries struggling to keep up with surging food and energy prices, World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday. Read more
-
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 05:51 AM
Zelenskyy praises Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy praised US President Joe Biden for saying Russian actions look like genocide. “Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.
-
Wed, 13 Apr 2022 05:33 AM
Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine: Biden
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine "amounted to genocide," accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."
"Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. "It's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."