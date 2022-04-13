Home / World News / Ukraine captures pro-Kremlin fugitive leader close to Putin
world news

Ukraine captures pro-Kremlin fugitive leader close to Putin

  • Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's national security agency, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been arrested.
Viktor Medvedchuk, a leader of Opposition Platform-For life, attending a parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters/ File)
Viktor Medvedchuk, a leader of Opposition Platform-For life, attending a parliament session in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters/ File)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:56 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both a pro-Russian opposition leader and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country’s SBU secret service.

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's national security agency, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been arrested. The statement came shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.

Medvedchuk leads the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life. He was being held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.

Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk’s youngest daughter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Wounded people lie at the 36th Street subway station after a shooting in New York City.

    US shooting: Video shows moment when passengers attacked in New York subway 

    A masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people and throwing the morning commute into chaos in the latest violence in the city's transit system, according to reports. Ten people were shot in the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, without saying how the other injuries occurred. Images showed streaks of blood on the platform.

  • Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the Vostochny cosmodrome, some 180 km north of Blagoveschensk, Amur region, on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Mikhail KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP)

    Putin calls Bucha crimes 'fake', says talks with Ukraine hit 'dead end'

    Russian president Vladimir Putin's statement are in sync with the country's defence ministry, which soon after the Bucha killings were discovered, rubbished the allegations that its retreating troops have committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town after bodies of at least 20 people in civilian robes were found.

  • This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

    New York subway shooting: Indian consulate says monitoring situation

    The Consulate General of India in New York is monitoring the horrific shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn and is in touch with the local authorities. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a horrifying incident of shooting at a New York City subway station during early morning rush hour Tuesday in which “multiple people” were shot and smoke was seen coming from the train station.

  • People wait for the subway train after a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S.

    New York subway shooting: What eyewitnesses said they saw

    Several people were shot at on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. The police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” At least two had visible leg injuries, Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn said.

  • This photo was provided by Will B Wylde, a person who is aided in a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Tuesday.

    At least 16 injured in New York subway shooting; police look for man in gas mask

    Several people were shot at on Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, according to reports. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot, news agency AP reported citing a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said. Further details were not immediately available. Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out