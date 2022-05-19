Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Kyiv not keen to end hostilities’
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine.
“Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Russia accused Ukraine of hardening its stance and the West for bolstering the government in Kyiv, with foreign minister Sergei Lavrov saying that Washington, London and Brussels want to use Ukraine to their strategic advantage.
Lavrov said he believes no pace deal can be made if negotiators try to “transfer the dialogue” to focus on what the West had to say instead of the immediate situation in Ukraine. That rules out chances for progress in talks, he added.
“We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice,” Lavrov said.
Ukraine and Russia have held intermittent peace talks since the end of February 2022, just days after Russia invaded its neighbour, but there has been little communication between them in recent weeks.
Russian soldier pleads guilty in war crimes trial
The first Russian soldier on trial in Ukraine for war crimes during Moscow’s invasion pleaded guilty on Wednesday, facing possible life imprisonment in Kyiv.
Asked in court if he was guilty of the allegations, including war crimes and premeditated murder, 21-year-old sergeant Vadim Shishimarin responded “yes”.
He is accused of killing a 62-year-old civilian in northeast Ukraine in the first days of the Kremlin’s offensive.
Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that 959 Ukrainian soldiers had surrendered this week at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol.
“Over the past 24 hours, 694 militants surrendered, including 29 wounded,” the ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict. “In total since May 16, 959 militants surrendered, including 80 wounded.”
Russia expels 85 embassy staff
Russia has said it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries, highlighting the damage to relations with leading EU members since it launched its war on Ukraine. The foreign ministry said it was ordering out 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.
Meanwhile, the US embassy in Kyiv reopened on Wednesday after a three-month closure. “We are officially reopening operations,” spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the US flag was raised above the embassy.
Finland, Sweden apply to join Nato alliance
Finland and Sweden formally applied to join Nato on Wednesday, prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and triggering one of the most significant changes in Europe’s security architecture in decades.
Finland and Sweden were both neutral throughout the Cold War and their decision to join Nato reflects the sweeping shift in public opinion in the Nordic region since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky’s life story told in new comic book
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s life story - from comedian to war-time leader - has been given the graphic novel treatment in TidalWave Comics’ latest biography, Political Power: Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The 22-page glossy, set for release on Friday, tells the story of how Zelensky, who once played a fictional president in a TV show, swept to power in 2019 promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
He had no political experience when he took office as the country’s sixth president.
Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
A handful of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the disease mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Portugal has logged five confirmed cases, and Spain is testing 23 potential cases. Neither country has reported cases before. As such, experts have warned of wider transmission if cases have gone unreported.
Spain's ex-king to make brief return to Spain from exile
Spain's former king Juan Carlos will return to Spain this week after nearly two years in exile in the United Arab Emirates, the royal household said on Wednesday. Juan Carlos, who abdicated against a backdrop of scandals over his finances and love life, had communicated "his decision to go to Spain from May 19 to Monday, May 23", the Royal House said.
Russia's defence spending jumps 40% as war drags in Ukraine
Russia's defence spending was up nearly 40% in the first four months of the year, according to preliminary data released by the finance ministry on Wednesday, almost three months into Moscow's large-scale military campaign in Ukraine. Russia spent 1.7 trillion roubles ($26.4 billion) on defence between January and April, almost half the 3.5 trillion roubles, or 2.6% of GDP, budgeted for all of 2022.
George Floyd death case: Ex-police officer pleads guilty to manslaughter
One of three former Minneapolis police officers facing trial for the death of George Floyd pleaded guilty on Wednesday to manslaughter charges. Thomas Lane was convicted in February of federal charges of violating the civil rights of the African-American man whose May 2020 murder sparked nationwide protests, Floyd. Lane, who is white, had been scheduled to go on trial next month on Minnesota state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Tesla's Musk says he 'can no longer support' Democrats, 'will vote Republican'
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans. "In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," he tweeted. Tesla does not have unions at its U.S. factories.
