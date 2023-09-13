Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kyiv says 105 Ukrainian port facilities damaged in Russian attacks since July 18

Reuters |
Sep 13, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by almost 3 million tons per month since July 18, Kyiv said.

More than 100 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged in Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports since July 18, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Wednesday.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smoke rises above buildings following a shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.(Reuters)

He also said Ukrainian grain exports had fallen by almost 3 million tons per month since July 18 -- one day after Russia quit the U.N.-backed Black Sea grain export deal.

"Since July 18, due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged and partially destroyed. As a result of strikes on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe were reduced by almost 3 million tons per month,' Kubrakov wrote on Facebook.

