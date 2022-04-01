Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Last Russian troops leave Chernobyl plant

The war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its sixth week. Early Friday, a Ukrainian government agency – responsible for the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nunclear power plant – said the last Russian troops have left the nuclear plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in his nighttime video address to the nation, said that Russian troops are now building up for new powerful attacks in the southeast after withdrawing from the north and center of the country as he also urged Ukrainians not to let up. “We know their intentions. We know what they are planning and what they are doing,” Zelenskyy said. “We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them in order to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us".

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there’s “no clear evidence” that Vladimir Putin is scaling back military operations around Kyiv and suggested that the Russian president may have ordered some of his advisers fired or placed under house arrest.