Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February is driving food prices sharply higher across the world and triggering shortages of staple crops in parts of central Asia, the Middle East and north Africa, according to United Nations officials.
Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters.
Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the group, which serves 14.3 million people with projects in 35 countries, said it was critical to maintain communication with Russia, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, in tackling the crisis.
"Of course, Russia is the aggressor here, and there needs to be sanctions and everything. But in a humanitarian situation as we have it today, there must be open lines of communication." Mogge said in an interview this week.
Mogge's comments come days after US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20, although experts say that is unlikely to happen given lack of support from India, China and several other G20 members.
The war, which Russia calls a "special military operation," has slashed shipments from the two countries, which together account for 25% of world wheat exports and 16% of corn exports, driving prices sharply higher on international markets.
Mogge said he expected Group of Seven leaders to address the issue during their upcoming meetings.
Russia was still part of what was then the Group of Eight during the last food crisis of 2007 and 2008, and played a constructive role in reducing hunger worldwide, Mogge said.
-
Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer reveals behind the scenes
Los Angeles police were present at the Dolby Theatre and offered to arrest actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Academy Awards said on Thursday. The authorities, however, did not any action because Rock declined to press charges against Smith, producer Will Packer said. Packer said that police were discussing options with Rock who was “was being very dismissive of those options”.
-
Not seeking to change India-Russia ties: US on Russian FM's New Delhi visit
The United States on Thursday said every country has its own relationship with the Russian Federation and the US is not seeking any change in that, state department spokesman Ned Price said on Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to New Delhi amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday.
-
US launches satellite TV channel for Afghanistan after Taliban bans broadcast
After the Taliban banned Voice of America broadcasts from terrestrial television, the US government-funded news agency has launched a 24/7 direct-to-home satellite-delivered television channel for Afghanistan, local media reported. VOA's programs were ordered off affiliated television stations in Afghanistan effective on March 27, as part of a broad ban on content regarded as undermining Taliban policies, including prohibiting women from anchoring newscasts with men.
-
Heavy fighting rages near Ukraine capital
Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an early morning video address that Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that”.
-
Pak NSC issues demarche over letter
Pakistan's top security body on Thursday decided to issue a strong demarche to an unnamed country over a “threatening letter”, which Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed is evidence of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government - and expressed concern at the undiplomatic communication and “interference” in the country's internal affairs. He claimed that it had been sent to the ministry of foreign affairs.
