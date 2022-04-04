Russia-Ukraine war Live Updates: Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Kherson, Odesa

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in Bucha, a town on the outskirts of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where hundreds of bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture were found scattered on the ground. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the footages and images from Bucha as "a punch in the gut."

Meanwhile, Russia has denied the allegations and Moscow requested the United Nations Security Council convene for a discussion on what its defence ministry called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" by Kyiv.

About 410 civilian bodies were recovered from in and around the Kyiv region that was retaken from Russia. The United Nations said Sunday that the discovery of mass graves raised “serious and disturbing questions” about possible war crimes, and stressed the importance of preserving evidence.

The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia entered the sixth week even as talks are underway between the two sides to come to a peaceful resolution. Tens of thousands of Russian troops had entered Ukraine on February 24 in what Moscow called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities. While Ukrainian forces continue to mount stiff resistance, the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its troops.