Russia denies role in Bucha killings, calls it ‘staged performance for West'
Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a "provocation" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv.
Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday.
"All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.
It called the footage "another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media."
Images of dead civilians strewn across the town prompted Western countries to call for those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine to be punished.
The Russian defence ministry said that all Russian military units had left Bucha on March 30, and that civilians had been free to move around the town or evacuate while it was under Russian control.
"During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," it said.
Moscow has previously denied allegations that it has targeted civilians, and has rejected accusations of war crimes.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
-
Satellite images show long trench at Ukrainian mass grave site, Maxar says
Satellite images show a 45-foot-long trench dug into the grounds of a Ukrainian church where a mass grave was found this week after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Bucha, a private U.S. company said on Sunday. Reuters journalists who visited Bucha on Saturday saw bodies lying on the streets of the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of the capital Kyiv. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.
-
Sri Lanka sees cabinet's mass resignations as unrest, crisis heighten: 10 points
The social media ban was one of the many restrictions the country saw in an attempt to quell demonstrations against the government.
-
Sri Lanka economic crisis: All 26 cabinet ministers resign
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's cabinet resigned en masse from their positions at a late-night meeting Sunday, the education minister said, as anti-government protests escalated despite curfews. Also Read Lanka protesters defy curfew after web ban All 26 ministers aside from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down, education minister Dinesh Gunawardena told reporters.
-
Lanka protesters defy curfew after web ban
Opposition lawmakers and thousands of people angered by the government's handling of Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis on Sunday marched to denounce the President's move to impose a nationwide curfew and state of emergency, as protests over food and fuel shortages swelled. Apparently due to growing criticism, access to social media was later restored. Sri Lanka is under a nationwide curfew until Monday morning after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa assumed emergency powers at midnight Friday.
-
All eyes on Pak’s apex court after Imran’s bouncer
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was widely expected to lose a no-confidence vote on Sunday as the combined opposition parties had mustered the support of nearly 200 lawmakers – more than the 172 needed in the 342-member House to oust the premier — before the move was cancelled in the National Assembly.
