Russia-Ukraine war LIVE : Ukraine war to have global impact, says UN food chief
As the war in Ukraine has entered the fifth week, Russia said on Tuesday that it will significantly scale back military operations near Kyiv and Chernihiv. The announcement was made after both countries held the latest round of talks in Turkey.
However, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country will not ease off its defence efforts despite Russia's announcement to scale back the military operations.
"We can say the signals we are receiving from the talks (with Russia) are positive but they do not drown out the explosions of Russian shells," Zelensky said in a late night address.
The United States was also skeptical about Russia's pullback promise.
Since the beginning of the war on February 24, thousands of civilians have died in Ukraine and nearly four million have fled the country. The United Nations launched efforts to immediately explore arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine to allow delivery of aid and also pave the way for serious political talks to end the war.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 06:10 AM
12 killed, 33 injured in Russian airstrike on regional administration building in Mykolayiv
Twelve people were killed and 33 others were injured after Russian forces carried out an airstrike on a regional administration building in Ukraine's Mykolayiv city on Tuesday. According to the Ukrainian interior ministry, the airstrike destroyed the central section of the administration buidling.
-
Wed, 30 Mar 2022 05:53 AM
Ukraine war to have global impact: UN food chief
David Beasley, the executive director of the United Nations World Food Program, said that the ongoing war in Ukraine will have a global impact beyond anything one has seen since the Second World War.