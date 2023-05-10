Vladimir Putin has no strategy in Ukraine: Former Russian commander

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByMallika Soni
May 10, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no goals or strategy for Ukraine, former Russian commander Igor Girkin said. Slamming the Russian leader for lacking goals or a strategy, Igor Girkin said as per Newsweek, “The goals of the war are not defined, the understanding that 'this war - until the complete victory of one of the parties' - also did not arise among the inhabitants of the Planet of Pink Pony.”

While announcing the “special military operation” in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin had said that the aim is to “liberate the separatist Donbas region and rid the Ukrainian government of Nazis”. But Igor Girkin claimed that there can be "no strategy" for the war if Vladmir Putin is unclear on its goals.

“If there is no strategy, there is no conscious work on its implementation. And the enemy initially has such a strategy and he implements it with all his might,” Igor Girkin said.

Russia will soon "be beaten" since its military “did not succeed in beating the enemy during the winter-spring campaign at all,” he added.

The comments comes as the fighting for control of Bakhmut continues, with the Wagner Group appearing to reverse course on plans to leave the city, only to change later. Bakhmut has seen some of the most intense fightin in Ukraine. Kyiv has reportedly planned to launch a counteroffensive in the coming months to reclaim more occupied territory.

