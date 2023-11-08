‘Russia could end Ukraine war at any time but…’: Antony Blinken on US' role

United secretary of state Antony Blinken reiterated US support for Ukraine and for holding Russia accountable noting that Moscow started the war and it could end the conflict at any time by withdrawing its forces.

Russia-Ukraine War: US secretary of state Antony Blinken holds a press conference.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Antony Blinken said, "Russia started the war in Ukraine and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces and stopping its brutal attacks. Until it does, the United States has a clear way forward: Help Ukraine defend itself. Support the Ukrainian people. Hold Russia accountable."

The remarks came in response to a post shared by US secretary of treasury Janet Yellen on X. Janet Yellen stated that she urged US Congress to approve Biden Administration's request to provide USD 11.8 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine

"I joined @SecDef, @SecBlinken, and @PowerUSAID in a letter urging Congress to fully support @POTUS' request to sustain our direct budget support to Ukraine, which plays a critical role in bolstering their military efforts to win this war," she posted on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The letter stated, “We therefore strongly urge you to provide USD 11.8 billion to Ukraine in direct budget support, a cornerstone of the President's supplemental request. Our investments in Ukraine's success and our work to secure assistance from others will allow us to reduce our budget support from USD 14.4 billion in FY2023 to USD 11.8 billion in FY2024,” noting that, “the Administration's request of USD 11.8 billion for direct budget support represents the minimum amount needed to help cover Ukraine's baseline needs, after accounting for other possible international support.”

"A successful Ukraine will demonstrate the resolve of the United States and its partners to defend the territorial sovereignty and fundamental freedoms of democratic countries against authoritarian aggression. It will also create new economic opportunities for the people of Ukraine and its partners who stand by them against Russia's violent invasion," it read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON