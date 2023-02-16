Russia forcing students 'to enlist before studies end' amid Ukraine war: Report

The Russian military is forcing university and college students to enlist, Sky News reported quoting a local news agency. A report by Pravda suggested that the Russian army is convincing students to take exams early in April instead of finishing their studies in the summer so they can fight the war in Ukraine which started almost an year ago.

Oleksiy Tabalov, the head of human rights organisation Conscript School, told Pravda that the military were "making fools of 18-year-old boys" who did not understand what they signed.

This comes as Russia said it had broken through two fortified defence lines in Ukraine's east as Moscow continues its constant attacks on Ukrainian positions pouring troops into the region. Russian Defence Ministry said Ukrainians forces had retreated in the face of Russian attacks in the Luhansk region.

On the other hand, senior Ukrainian officials said as per news agency Reuters forces loyal to Kyiv were holding on. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Kyiv forces repelled some Russian attacks but the situation remains difficult.

Russian forces fired on more than 15 towns and villages in Bakhmut, including the city itself, the Ukrainian military said.

Meanwhile, Russia said that the United States should try to prove it was not behind the destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. Moscow considers the destruction of Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last September "an act of international terrorism" and will not allow it to be swept under the rug, the embassy said in a statement.

