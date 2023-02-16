Home / World News / Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid. Here's why

Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid. Here's why

world news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 07:44 AM IST

Joe Biden Health: Joe Biden's last checkup was on November 19, 2021 during which he underwent a complete examination.

Joe Biden Health: US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address.
Joe Biden Health: US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address.
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden will complete a routine medical checkup, the White House informed promising to release the health report by the 80-year-old president's doctor. The report was also released in 2021 after Joe Biden's previous health check-up.

Read more: New Al-Qaeda leader is Saif al-Adel; commanding from Iran, US says: Top points

The health check-up comes ahead of Joe Biden's expected bid for reelection in 2024. He is the oldest-ever US president. The report will also be scrutinized closely as the Republican 2024 campaign has already kicked off.

Joe Biden had earlier suggested that he intends to run for the position again amid poor poll ratings, potentially face off his predecessor Donald Trump again who has already announced his candidacy.

"That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," Joe Biden had said in an interview.

Last medical checkup

Joe Biden's last checkup was on November 19, 2021 during which he underwent a complete examination, including a colonoscopy under general anesthesia, AFP reported. During the checkup, he transferred his powers for one hour and 25 minutes to US vice president Kamala Harris, making her the first woman in US history to hold the presidential prerogative.

Read more: FBI searched University of Delaware in Joe Biden documents probe: Report

Joe Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, had then said that Joe Biden is fit to carry out his presidential duties but also pointed to his stiffer gait, mild nerve condition affecting his feet and a frequent cough caused by gastroesophageal reflux.

Age an issue?

Joe Biden's age has been attacked by the Republican opposition with some citing moments of confusion and slurred speech. Joe Biden's potential opponent Donald Trump is 76. But Joe Biden said that Americans should judge him on his results, effectively saying age is just a number.

"Watch me," Joe Biden had said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
joe biden
joe biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out