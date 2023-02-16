Home / World News / FBI searched University of Delaware in Joe Biden documents probe: Report

FBI searched University of Delaware in Joe Biden documents probe: Report

world news
Updated on Feb 16, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Joe Biden FBI Probe: The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Joe Biden's legal team.

Joe Biden FBI Probe: US President Joe Biden is seen,(AFP)
Joe Biden FBI Probe: US President Joe Biden is seen,(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

The FBI carried out two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks in relation with a probe into US president Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, CNN reported. The report cited a source familiar with the investigation.

The searches occurred with the consent and cooperation of Joe Biden's legal team, the report added.

Earlier this month, US Justice Department conducted a three-and-a-half hour search of the president's beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware. However, Joe Biden's attorney said no documents with classified markings were found but some materials were taken for further review.

Materials were previously found at Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at a Washington office he used during the time he served service as vice president under Barack Obama.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
joe biden
joe biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out