Home / World News / Now spy balloons used by Russia? Ukraine says 'objects’ flying over Kyiv

Now spy balloons used by Russia? Ukraine says 'objects’ flying over Kyiv

world news
Published on Feb 16, 2023 08:55 AM IST

Spy Balloons In Ukraine: Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat confirmed that air raid sirens had sounded in the capital due to balloons flying overhead.

Spy Balloons In Ukraine: A Ukrainian national flag flutters near the buildings destroyed by Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, in Kyiv.(Reuters)
Spy Balloons In Ukraine: A Ukrainian national flag flutters near the buildings destroyed by Russian military strike, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Borodianka, in Kyiv.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russian "spy balloons" have been shot down over Kyiv, Ukrainian officials have said. Six balloons, which could have been carrying reconnaissance equipment, were spotted over the capital, Ukraine's military administration said on Telegram as per Sky News.

Read more: Joe Biden to undergo medical checkup ahead of 2024 presidential bid. Here's why

However it did not specify when the spy balloons flew over Kyiv, although air alerts were issued in the city. Ukrainian air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat confirmed that air raid sirens had sounded in the capital due to balloons flying overhead.

This comes as so-called spy balloons have made headlines in recent days after the US accused China of running a "high-altitude balloon programme" for intelligence gathering. On February 4, an American fighter jet shot down what it described as a Chinese spy balloon. China said the balloon was an unmanned weather airship that was accidentally blown off course and that the US overreacted by using an F-22 jet to bring down the object.

Read more: US says all countries should warn China against Taiwan conflict: ‘And we hope…’

China also said that it will take measures against US entities related to the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon while the US has sanctioned six Chinese entities it said are linked to Beijing's aerospace programs.

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures in accordance with the law against the relevant US entities that undermine China's sovereignty and security," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

China will "resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and its legitimate rights and interests," he added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out