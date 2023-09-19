Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Russia launches air assault on Ukraine's western city of Lviv

Reuters |
Sep 19, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.

The western Ukrainian city of Lviv was rocked by blasts in early hours on Tuesday, with local officials saying that air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.

Read more: Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

Russia- Ukraine War: A cloud of smoke after a night drone strike in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Both Lviv city mayor Andriy Sadovyi and region governor Maxim Kozitsky urged people to stay in shelters as more attacks were expected.

The western half of Ukraine was under air raid alerts, starting from about 0000 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP