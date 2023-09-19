News / World News / Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

Taiwan says detected 27 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

Reuters |
Sep 19, 2023 07:16 AM IST

China-Taiwan Conflict: Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 27 Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets entering the island's air defence identification zone, mostly flying to the waters southwest of Taiwan.

China-Taiwan Conflict: Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration.(Reuters)
Democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has complained in recent years of stepped-up Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.

