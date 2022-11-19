Home / World News / Did Ukrainian soldiers butcher unarmed, surrendering Russian troops?

Did Ukrainian soldiers butcher unarmed, surrendering Russian troops?

Published on Nov 19, 2022 02:33 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The footage suggests that all the Russians were killed in the violence that followed.

Russia-Ukraine War: A police officer distributes water to local residents, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russia accused Ukrainian soldiers of executing more than 10 prisoners of war following the circulation of a video on social media from the frontline, a report said. The video shows a group of Russian soldiers emerging from an outbuilding in the grounds of a house with their hands above their heads before they are told to lie facedown, Guardian reported.

One of the soldiers seems to to turn his gun on what appears to be a Ukrainian unit of soldiers wearing yellow armbands as he emerges from the half-destroyed outhouse.

The footage suggests that all the Russians were killed in the violence that followed.

The incident is said to have taken place in the grounds of a house near the village of Makiivka in the eastern Luhansk region of Ukraine. But neither the location or the identity of those featured in the video has been verified so far, the report said.

A spokesperson for Russia’s ministry of defence said, “This brutal murder of Russian servicemen is neither the first nor the only war crime. This is common practice in the Armed Forces of Ukraine that is actively supported by the Kyiv regime and blatantly ignored by its western patrons.”

Russian defence ministry added that the footage shows “the deliberate and methodical murder of more than 10 immobilised Russian servicemen by degenerate Ukrainian soldiers”.

The Ukrainian government would be held responsible for “every prisoner tortured and killed”, the spokesperson added.

The war in Ukraine has seen both sides trade accusations of war crimes. Responding to previous allegations, Ukraine’s foreign ministry had said that it will investigate any incidents, although none of the probes appear to have come to any conclusion.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

