Vladimir Putin backs down on this key aim of Ukraine war: ‘Not in our sights'

Russia said that it is no longer planning to change Ukraine's government- a key aim of president Vladimir Putin's war when Moscow began its invasion in February. Russia "no longer has in its sights" a change of government in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

When the Russian invasion began, Moscow had made it clear that it wants to topple the Ukrainian government and install its own leadership. There had been fears for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's life at the time, although he remained in the country's capital.

But, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said his country "does not intend the 'special operation' to change the government in Ukraine".

Russia has named a range of goals for its war in Ukraine, including helping Russian speakers in the eastern Donbas region and fighting against a so-called "anti-Russian enclave".

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization warned that millions of lives are at risk in Ukraine this winter due to damaged or destroyed infrastructure that has left 10 million people, or around one quarter of the population, without power.

“The devastating energy crisis, the deepening mental health emergency, constraints on humanitarian access and the risk of viral infections will make this winter a formidable test for the Ukrainian health system,” WHO said as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged citizens to limit energy consumption.

