Home / World News / Russia's top general, Vladimir Putin's favourite, is under pressure. Here's why

Russia's top general, Vladimir Putin's favourite, is under pressure. Here's why

world news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The general argued that it would allow Moscow to save equipment and redeploy the forces.

Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Surovkin seen with Vladimir Putin.
Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Surovkin seen with Vladimir Putin.
ByMallika Soni

One of Russia's top generals is under pressure after arguing for forces to retreat, a report said. Sergei Surovkin, nicknamed "General Armageddon" by Russian media, recommended Russian forces retreat form Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier this month.

The withdrawal was completed within two days, Sky News reported, adding that the general argued that it would allow Moscow to save equipment and redeploy the forces there - estimated by the US to be 30,000-strong - to offensives elsewhere.

Read more: Blackouts in Ukraine until March end, no 2nd Russian mobilisation: Top updates

Some of those troops have since been moved from southern to eastern Ukraine, where fierce fighting is raging but the Hero of Russia recipient is now under pressure to show this bet will work out for Moscow.

Sergei Surovkin veteran of wars in Chechnya and Syria, who has been decorated by President Vladimir Putin, is also being asked by some to step up Moscow's bombing campaign of Ukrainian energy infrastructure, a tactic the Kremlin has suggested is designed to bring Ukraine to the negotiating table.

Vladimir Solovyov, one of Russia's most famous ultra-nationalist political TV talk show hosts, said last week, "I appeal to the Hero of Russia Army General Surovikin: Comrade Army General, I ask you to complete the total destruction of energy infrastructure of the Nazi Ukrainian junta."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out