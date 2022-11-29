Russia digging 'First World War-style trench systems' in Kherson: Report

Russian forces are 'digging in' in Kherson as winter sets in with a 'First World War-style trench systems', a former British army chief said. The former army chief told Sky News that Russia is "digging in" as winter comes, posing challenges for Kyiv's forces in Kherson.

Former Chief of the General Staff Lord Dannatt said, "The Russians know they are on the back foot and they know they cannot afford any further reverses, and therefore, particularly with winter putting Ukraine in its grip, they're very much digging in."

While Ukrainian forces were able to recapture the southern city of Kherson a few weeks ago, they will now "struggle" to get over the Dnipro River to the east to attack Russia - where Moscow's are digging "First World War-style trench systems", he said.

He also emphasised the importance of Ukrainian forces pushing Russia back from Kherson city, as they are currently "still in Russian artillery range".

Harsh winter temperatures in Ukraine coupled with Russia's persistent attacks on the country's energy systems, which has left millions without heating and electricity, have concerned Ukrainian officials and the West.

The former army chief added that the West "absolutely needs to continue supporting Ukraine" and that allies will have to consider how much more military equipment they are willing to supply.

Russian troops were ordered to withdraw from Kherson city in early November after it said it was no longer possible to keep supplying the city, marking a significant setback for Russia, which seized the city early in the war.

