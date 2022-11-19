Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Half of Ukraine's energy grid damaged, Kyiv could see shutdown: Top updates

Published on Nov 19, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

Russian missile strikes have crippled almost half of Ukraine's energy system, the government said as authorities in the capital Kyiv warned that the city could face a "complete shutdown" of the power grid.

Here are top updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

1. Hundreds of people were detained or went missing in Ukraine's Kherson region while it was under Russian control, and dozens may have been tortured, Yale University researchers said.

2. Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war.

3. Ukrainian forces have repelled about 100 attacks in eastern Donetsk region in the past 24 hours, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

4. Ukraine's military said Russian forces had fired artillery on the towns of Bakhmut, and nearby Soledar and Bilohorivka in the east.

5. Russia said it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout in an exchange that would likely include US basketball star Brittney Griner.

6. Russia is open to more high-level talks with the United States, a top diplomat said.

7. Russian president Vladimir Putin discussed the idea of creating a Turkish "gas hub" with Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan during a phone call, the Kremlin said.

