Home / World News / How Kazakhstan is struggling as more and more Russians flee draft

How Kazakhstan is struggling as more and more Russians flee draft

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 05:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kazakhstan will ensure the care and safety of Russians fleeing a "hopeless situation," the country's president said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian citizens visit a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in Kazakhstan.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian citizens visit a public service centre to receive an individual identification number for foreigners in Kazakhstan.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As Russia's neighbouring countries witness an influx of thousands of Russians attempting to escape the partial mobilisation call to fight in Ukraine, Kazakhstan is facing the brunt of Vladimir Putin's announcement.

Kazakhstan will ensure the care and safety of Russians fleeing a "hopeless situation," the country's president said on Tuesday, adding, “Recently we've had many people from Russia coming here. Most of them are forced to leave because of the hopeless situation. We must take care of them and ensure their safety.”

"This is a political and humanitarian issue," he added.

As entry to Kazakhstan is visa-free for Russians, the country could close its borders as it struggles to provide shelter to the Russians fleeing. Although, Kazakhstan has not announced any plans so far.

The country's interior ministry said that 98,000 Russians had entered Kazakhstan since September 21, the day of Putin's military call-up announcement. The rents has increased in the country and hotels and hostels are fully occupied, reports suggested.

Additionally, Kazakhstan could also amend the immigration laws for Russians without a passport and reduce their stay for three months.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kazakhstan russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 4 more
kazakhstan russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out