Video: Putin's partial military call-up sparks massive protests in Russia

Updated on Sep 22, 2022 11:25 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The move sent Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country fearing the call-up.

Russia-Ukraine War: Protests in Russia after Vladimir Putin's call for mobilisation.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization of reservists announcement on Wednesday sparked rare and massive protests in Russia leading to almost 1,200 arrests, Associated Press reported. The move, which came after setbacks for Putin's troops nearly seven months after Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, is a way for the Russian President to bolster his forces in Ukraine.

The West looked at the move as an admission of weakness by the Putin as well as a potential escalation of war. The move sent Russians scrambling to buy plane tickets to flee the country fearing the call-up.

Watch video here:

Despite Russia’s harsh laws, demonstrators outraged by the mobilization move, staged protests in cities across the country raising anti-war slogans. In Moscow, in the first 15 minutes of protest, at least a dozen were arrested, Associated Press reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address, also warned the West that he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russia — an apparent reference to his nuclear arsenal.

Thursday, September 22, 2022
