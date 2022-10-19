Fence between Finland- Russia border? Because of Putin’s military call-up

Finland’s prime minister on Tuesday said that there is “wide support” within the parliament to build a fence on Finland’s border with Russia adding that the idea was proposed by the Finnish border guard officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland’s (eastern) border in the future,” Finland prime minister Sanna Marin said.

Amid influx of Russians fleeing to Finland after Vladimir Putin’s announcement of partial mobilisation last month which required young men to be drafted into the war with Ukraine, Finland’s government faced pressure from the public and the opposition to shut the border entirely to Russians.

Finland shares 1,340-kilometer border with Russia- the longest of any European Union Member.

Read more: Russian commander says situation ‘tense’ for his forces in Ukraine: Key updates

Border officials have suggested that the proposed fence would be up to 260 kilometers long in total and cover areas that have already been identified as potential risks for migration from Russia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The plan includes building major parts of the fence in southeastern Finland- where most border traffic to and from Russia takes place- and some sections around border stations in the north.

The construction of the fence could take up to four years and could cost several hundreds of millions of euros in total, Associated Press reported.

Finland could decide soon on a pilot section of the fence of around three kilometers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON