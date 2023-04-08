Russian forces surrendering at fast pace to ‘save their lives’: Ukraine official

Russian troops are surrendering at an increasing pace amid the war in Ukraine Ukraine, Ukraine's main directorate of intelligence noted. In a statement, Ukraine's defense ministry said that there has been a "sharp" increase in the number of Russian troops who want to surrender to “save their lives”. Some Russian soldiers are also being "captured directly" on the battlefield, the statement added.

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow has shown no sign of stopping its attacks, and continues to claim portions of eastern Ukraine.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘Top secret’ US documents on Ukraine leak: What they reveal on war plan

Vitaliy Matvienko, spokesperson for the "I Want to Live" hotline, said that registered appeals for surrender from Russian soldiers doubled from last month to 3,000 appeals. The project is run by the coordinating headquarters for the treatement of prisoners of war along with Ukraine's defense ministry and the main directorate of intelligence.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive operation on the ground has not yet begun, but its effect is already bearing fruit. The choice of a Russian soldier during the war is simple: either death or capture,” Ukraine defense ministry said.

"However, a series of sudden, unexpected, lightning-fast events can change everything," it added, warning that the window of opportunity for surrendering is "narrowing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as secret documents with details of US and NATO's plans to help prepare Ukraine for the spring offensive against Russia were widely shared on social media platforms, the New York Times reported. The Pentagon said that it is assessing the security breach.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail