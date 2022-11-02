Russia military leaders talk. Topic: How and when nukes will be used in Ukraine

Senior Russian military leaders discussed tactical nuclear weapon use in Ukraine, according to some senior American officials, a report said. The leaders talked about how and when Russia may use the weapons in Ukraine. The discussion has added to the already heightened concern in Washington about Russia's possible nuclear weapon use.

But Russian president Vladimir Putin was not part of this meeting, the New York Times reported adding that the meeting suggests that Putin's repeated statements on nuclear weapon use could be more than threats.

The discussions have alarmed the Joe Biden administration and also showed that Russian generals are frustrated owing to their failures on the battlefield, the report said.

Although, American officials told the newspaper that there is still no evidence that the Russians are moving nuclear weapons into place or preparing for a strike.

The intelligence about the conversations was circulated inside the US government in mid-October, the report also said.

William J. Burns, director of the CIA, had earlier said that Vladimir Putin’s “potential desperation” to achieve victory and Russia’s failures in the war could lead Russia to use a nuclear weapon.

