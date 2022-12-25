Russians who have left country since Ukraine war could be taxed more. Here's why

Speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the Russian lower house of parliament was preparing to introduce a law for people who have left the country since Moscow's February invasion of Ukraine. Under the law, Russians who abandoned the country will face higher taxation.

"It is right to cancel preferences for those who have left the Russian Federation and to introduce an increased tax rate for them," Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, Reuters reported.

“We are working on appropriate changes to the legislation,” Vyacheslav Volodin added.

Even though the number of Russians who have left the country since the start of the Ukraine war is unclear, it was reported that by early October, as many as 700,000 had fled Russia following Russian president Vladimir Putin's September announcement of a mobilisation in Ukraine. drive to call up as many as 300,000 to fight. However, the Kremlin had denied the figure at that time.

In Russia, 13% personal income tax is deducted automatically by domestic employers while Russians working abroad who are Russian tax residents must pay the tax independently.

“It's completely understandable why they fled. Those who realized that they had made a mistake have already returned. The rest should understand: the vast majority of society does not support their act and believes that they betrayed their country, relatives and friends,” Vyacheslav Volodin said.

