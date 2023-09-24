Top US businessman ready to make investments in Ukraine: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers during a visit this week to the United States, where investment opportunities in Ukraine were discussed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zelensky said the businessmen, who included Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink and Bill Ackman, were prepared to make major investments in rebuilding Ukraine after its war with Russia.

"The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees," he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.

"We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine."

On a trip to the U.S. and Canada this week, Zelenskiy sought continued military and financial support for Kyiv's effort to fend off Russia's 19-month-old invasion.