Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Top US businessman ready to make investments in Ukraine: Zelensky

Top US businessman ready to make investments in Ukraine: Zelensky

Reuters |
Sep 24, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky said that he met businessmen Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink and Bill Ackman in the US.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he met leading American entrepreneurs and financiers during a visit this week to the United States, where investment opportunities in Ukraine were discussed.

Russia-Ukraine War: Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House.(AP)

Zelensky said the businessmen, who included Michael Bloomberg, Larry Fink and Bill Ackman, were prepared to make major investments in rebuilding Ukraine after its war with Russia.

Read more: Italian PM admits she hoped to do 'better' on migration

"The American entrepreneurs and financiers confirmed their readiness to make large-scale investments in our country immediately after the end of the war and the receipt of security guarantees," he posted on Telegram, along with photos of the meeting.

"We are working for the victory and reconstruction of Ukraine."

On a trip to the U.S. and Canada this week, Zelenskiy sought continued military and financial support for Kyiv's effort to fend off Russia's 19-month-old invasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP