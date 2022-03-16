Russia-Ukraine war highlights: Biden announces $800 mn military aid, anti-aircraft system to Ukraine
It has been three weeks since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. On Tuesday, both countries held the fifth round of peace talks as Ukraine said it saw possible room for compromise. A top Ukrainian negotiator described Tuesday's talks as very difficult and sticky and said there were fundamental contradictions between the two countries.
Click here for full coverage of the Ukraine war
On the other hand, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the meetings will continue. "The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky added.
Also Read| US warns China of ‘consequences’ if it supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
As Russian forces continue their bombardment across Ukrainian cities, NATO will begin planning for more troops on the eastern flank.
Two Fox News journalists- Veteran videographer Pierre Zakrzewski and 24-year-old Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshynova, were killed when their vehicle came under fire outside of Kyiv. Another journalist of the network, Benjamin Hall sustained injuries and remains hospitalised.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:35 PM
Biden announces $800 mn military aid, anti-aircraft system to Ukraine
US President Joe Biden announces additional defence support to war-hit Ukraine, bringing the total to $1 billion. He signed a new package on Wednesday that includes transfer of $800 million in military aid to the east European nation as well as “longer-range anti-aircraft system”. The package also includes small arms such as grenade launchers, drones and shotguns, according to agencies.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:23 PM
Russian forces hit Mariupol theatre sheltering civilians
A theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol has been hit by Russian forces. Hundreds of civilians were sheltering at the venue in the port city, the city council said on Wednesday.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:00 PM
3 charged by Russia for 'false information'
Russian law enforcement has announced the first known criminal cases against people posting what is deemed to be “false information” about the war in Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee, a law enforcement agency, listed three suspects, including Veronika Belotserkovskaya, who is a Russian-language cookbook author and popular blogger living abroad.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:28 PM
UN's highest court orders Russian Federation to suspend military operations in Ukraine
UN's highest court orders Russian Federation to suspend military operations in Ukraine, reports news agency AP.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:27 PM
Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war: Report
Ukraine, Russia draw up tentative peace plan to end war. The deal includes a ceasefire and Russian troop withdrawal if Kyiv renounces NATO membership ambitions and accepts limits on its armed forces, according to local media reports.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:06 PM
UN seeks $4.27 billion in appeal for war-ravaged Yemen
The United Nations is appealing for $4.27 billion for Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, with 161,000 people likely to experience famine there in 2022.
The virtual pledging conference is co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland to alleviate what the UN says is the word's worst humanitarian crisis.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:18 PM
US and Russia make first 'high-level' contact since war began in Ukraine
US NSA Jake Sullivan speaks to Russia’s General Nikolay Patrushev in first ‘high-level’ contact between 2 countries since beginning of Ukraine war, reports AFP.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 07:54 PM
Turkey's foreign minister meets with Russia
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an end to the “bloodshed and tears” from the conflict in Ukraine during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart. Speaking after a meeting with Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Cavusoglu also called for an immediate cease-fire for the besieged city of Mariupol to allow the evacuation of stranded civilians, including Turkish citizens.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 07:03 PM
Zelenskky plays graphic video to Congress showing toll of Russian war
Zelenskky plays graphic video to Congress showing toll of Russian war in Ukraine, appeals for no-fly zone.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:45 PM
‘We need you right now': Zelesnkyy to US Congress
Zelenskyy cites Pearl Harbor, 9/11 attacks in appeal to US Congress for help against Russia, 'we need you right now.'
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:29 PM
No plans at this stage for French President Macron traveling to Ukraine
There are no plans at this stage for French President Emmanuel Macron to travel to Ukraine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
A trip can be envisaged as soon as a visit appears useful to resolve the crisis, Attal told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 04:36 PM
Ukraine rejects proposals of Austria, Sweden neutraliy models: Presidency
Ukraine rejects proposals of Austria, Sweden neutraliy models, reports AFP citing presidency.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 03:37 PM
Explosions in central Kyiv
Explosions rock central Kyiv as Russia intensifies its attack on the capital, which is under a 35-hour curfew due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment". Two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded, emergency services say.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 02:25 PM
Russia's Lavrov says some deals with Ukraine close to being agreed
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that some formulations for agreements with Ukraine were close to being agreed, with neutral status for Kyiv under "serious" consideration.
However, he told the RBC news outlet that there were other issues of importance too, including the usage of the Russian language in Ukraine and freedom of speech.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 01:42 PM
Multiple explosions reported in Kyiv
Multiple explosions were reported in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv as the Russian offensive entered the third week.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:42 PM
At least 500 residents killed in Kharkiv so far
The emergency service in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv region said on Wednesday that at least 500 residents of the city have been killed since Russia launched a full-scale attack on February 24.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 12:20 PM
20k civilians left Mariupol in private cars, says Kyiv
The Ukrainian government said on Wednesday that 20,000 civilians have managed so far to leave the besieged port city of Mariupol in private cars. Mariupol is currently one of the worst-affected areas from the Russian invasion.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:45 AM
99% of Ukrainian population could face poverty in protracted war, says UN
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has said that 99% of the Ukrainian population could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability if the war goes on over the next year.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:12 AM
G7 nations to hold meeting over Russian invasion, says Japanese minister
Japanese finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the G7 nations will hold an online meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss Russia's actions in Ukraine.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 11:03 AM
Russia escalates attacks on Kyiv ahead of new talks
Ahead of the sixth round of peace talks with Ukraine, Russia has escalated attacks on Kyiv and launched new assaults on the port city of Mariupol.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 10:13 AM
691 people killed, 1,143 wounded in Ukraine war so far: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that 691 people have been killed and 1,143 have been injured since the beginning of the Ukraine war on February 24. However, the real figures could be much higher.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:51 AM
China slams Taiwan's humanitarian aid for Ukraine
The Chinese government on Wednesday hit out at Taiwan's humanitarian aid on Ukraine and its sanctions imposed on Russia by saying that Taipei is taking advantage of other's difficulties.
"The Democratic Progressive Party authorities are using the Ukraine issue to validate their existence and piggy back on a hot issue, taking advantage of other's difficulties," Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 09:42 AM
US senate condemns Vladimir Putin as war criminal
On Tuesday, the US senate unanimously passed a resolution condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal amid Moscow's full-scale attack on Ukraine.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:57 AM
Joe Biden to visit Europe next week to meet NATO allies
United States President Joe Biden will visit Europe next week in order to hold a discussion on the Ukraine war with NATO allies, the White House said. Biden will attend a meeting of NATO leaders military alliance's headquarters in Brussels on March 24.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:25 AM
Evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine got delayed due to confusing political statements by Zelensky's govt: Jaishankar
Amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over the delayed evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine, external affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar hit back by saying that the delay happened because of confusing political statements by the Ukrainian government.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 08:02 AM
4th Russian general killed in fighting, says Ukraine
The Ukrainian government has said that a fourth Russian general, Major General Oleg Mityaev, has been killed in fighting in the Mariupol, news agency AP reported on Wednesday.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 07:23 AM
Canada imposes sanctions on 15 more Russian officials
The Canadian government has imposed sanctions on 15 more Russian government officials including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Tuesday.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:54 AM
Positions of both sides sound more realistic: Ukrainian Prez Zelensky on 5th round of peace talks
As the fifth round of peace talks concluded between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Wednesday that the position of both countries sounded more realistic but more time was required.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 06:11 AM
3 EU PMs visit Kyiv as Russia's invasion intensifies
Prime Ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia visited Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and met President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.
-
Wed, 16 Mar 2022 05:55 AM
US Prez Biden expected to announce security aid for Ukraine
United States President Joe Biden is expected to announce a security aid worth $800 million, a White House official said on Wednesday.