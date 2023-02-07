US' warning to China on helping sanctions-hit Russia: ‘We’re watching'

The United States is watching closely to make sure that China’s support for Russia doesn’t cross the line into aiding Russian president Vladimir Putin’s military in Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The message to China “has been very simple: We’re watching very closely,” Ned Price added.

“There would be costs and consequences if we were to see a systematic effort to help Russia bypass the sanctions," he said as the Treasury sanctioned a Chinese firm for providing satellite imagery that the US said helped Russian mercenaries.

The comments come amid increased tension between the United States and China as a suspected spy balloon was identified.

“Once it came over to the United States, from Canada, I told the Defense Department I wanted to shoot it down as soon as it was appropriate,” Joe Biden said. The military concluded "we should not shoot it down over land, it was not a serious threat.”

The US president also expressed his continued displeasure with Beijing. When asked why China launched the balloon over the US, Joe Biden replied, “Because they’re the Chinese.”

The Biden administration has also previously raised concerns about China's use of surveillance balloons with Congress, including during briefings last August, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

