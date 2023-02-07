Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
US' warning to China on helping sanctions-hit Russia: 'We're watching'

US' warning to China on helping sanctions-hit Russia: ‘We’re watching'

world news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 06:03 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The comments come amid increased tension between the United States and China as a suspected spy balloon was identified.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman walks near a destroyed tank at sunset, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, near Izium, Ukraine.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

The United States is watching closely to make sure that China’s support for Russia doesn’t cross the line into aiding Russian president Vladimir Putin’s military in Ukraine, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

The message to China “has been very simple: We’re watching very closely,” Ned Price added.

“There would be costs and consequences if we were to see a systematic effort to help Russia bypass the sanctions," he said as the Treasury sanctioned a Chinese firm for providing satellite imagery that the US said helped Russian mercenaries.

“Once it came over to the United States, from Canada, I told the Defense Department I wanted to shoot it down as soon as it was appropriate,” Joe Biden said. The military concluded "we should not shoot it down over land, it was not a serious threat.”

The US president also expressed his continued displeasure with Beijing. When asked why China launched the balloon over the US, Joe Biden replied, “Because they’re the Chinese.”

The Biden administration has also previously raised concerns about China's use of surveillance balloons with Congress, including during briefings last August, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
