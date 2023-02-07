Salman Rushdie explains why ‘everyone loves him’ since 2022 stabbing: ‘Now…'

Months after being stabbed ahead of a lecture, author Salman Rushdie said that even though he has “frightening” nightmares, he still has a feeling of gratitude.

“Well, you know, I've been better. But, considering what happened, I'm not so bad," Salman Rushdie told the New Yorker in his first interview since the attack which left him blind in his right eye.

“The big injuries are healed, essentially. I have feeling in my thumb and index finger and in the bottom half of the palm. I'm doing a lot of hand therapy, and I'm told that I'm doing very well," he said talking about his physical well-being.

Salman Rushdie, 75, has lived in hiding for years after Iran's grand leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death for alleged blasphemy in the novel “The Satanic Verses.”

He was attacked on stage by a man dressed in black and carrying a knife who has since then pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.

“I've tried very hard over these years to avoid recrimination and bitterness. I just think it's not a good look. One of the ways I've dealt with this whole thing is to look forward and not backwards. What happens tomorrow is more important than what happened yesterday," Salman Rushdie said.

“Now that I've almost died, everybody loves me. That was my mistake, back then. Not only did I live but I tried to live well. Bad mistake. Get 15 stab wounds, much better," he added.

The interview came ahead of the publication of Salman Rushdie's new novel, “Victory City".

