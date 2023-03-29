Former Ukraine general predicts Russia may launch major attack in…

Former Ukrainian general Viktor Muzhenko warned that Russia could launch a new offensive over the summer. Viktor Muzhenko has earlier served as the chief of general staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In an interview with Ukrainian newspaper Fakty, the general said that he believes any Russia will likely attack in the late summer or early fall of this year, suggesting that an August offensive would be most likely.

Russia-Ukraine War: A Ukrainian serviceman hides in a trench near the frontline town of Bakhmut amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, Donetsk region.(Reuters)

"Taking into account Russian symbolism, their ideologues 'grandfathers fought,' 'we can do it again,' there may be plans that fit into such an ideological wrapper. This is how the situation arises," the general said.

Viktor Muzhenko also said that August is the likely month as Russia could make that a way to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk, a turning point for Russia during World War II. But the general also said that it is possible “that nothing special will happen this year.”

"I believe that there is still a certain resource there. The question arises: when will it be accumulated to the extent to implement some more or less significant operation, which they really need against the background of defeats and inability to demonstrate their even tactical victories in a year?" Viktor Muzhenko said.

Russia could still have the ability to make a comeback in the war as their troops have not necessarily “exhausted their potential", he added. This comes as Russian forces have struggled to achieve victories against Ukraine in recent months.

