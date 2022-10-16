Vladimir Putin's head of Ukraine mobilisation dies in possible suicide: Report

Military commissar Lt. Col. Roman Malyk, in charge of Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation effort in Ukraine was found dead under "suspicious" circumstances, reports claimed.

Lt. Col. Roman Malyk (49), died at his residence in a village in the Primorsky region of Russia, The Mirror reported. He died from hanging, the report added.

An investigation has been launched into his death and suicide has not been ruled out as a cause by Russian police, reports said.

Roman Malyk's death comes amid many reported assaulted on mobilisation offices across Russia as resentment over enlistment increased following Putin's military call-up last month.

Teams of armed enlistment officers working with the police have been forcing men to join the army in many Russian cities, The Mirror reported.

Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation of Russia's 2 million-strong military reserves “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Many Russians were seen fleeing to foreign countries following the announcements while protests took place throughout the country, Reuters reported.

