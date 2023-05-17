Russia 'bans' high-ranking officials from resigning amid Ukraine war: Report

Senior Russian officials have been banned from resigning from their posts during the war in Ukraine, a report claimed. Such a move will be considered a betrayal by the Kremlin, Newsweek reported quoting independent Russian language news outlet Vazhnye Istorii (iStories).

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

At least two governors had sought to stand down since the start of Russia's invasion but were stopped and threatened criminal prosecution, it added. “There are many who have wanted to leave their posts since the start of the war, a Kremlin source said, but if everyone leaves, control will be lost,” it was reported.

The task of "demonstrating unity" was set before civil servants in the country, iStories reported but officers from the FSB security agency had previously complained about not being allowed to quit even after their contracts end.

"However, the fact that the ban also applies to civil servants was not previously known," said iStories.

"Many are ready to pay well for the opportunity to leave quietly, unnoticed now," it added. Prior to Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion as well, Russia's authorities made it difficult for officials to resign, Meduza reported citing Kremlin sources.

"Each case is decided on an individual basis," a source told the outlet adding, “but the overall trend remains, officials are to stay in their positions.”

In March this year, Sistema, an investigative project that is part of Radio Svoboda, reported that some officials in Russia had been asked to "turn in their passports for storage."

