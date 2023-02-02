Home / World News / Explained: What's happening in Ukraine's east as Russia claims gains

Explained: What's happening in Ukraine's east as Russia claims gains

world news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 11:13 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's president Zelensky said, “Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Local resident uses an axe to chop firewood in front of her apartment building in Bakhmut.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Local resident uses an axe to chop firewood in front of her apartment building in Bakhmut.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine "has become tougher" while Russian forces claimed major gains in the region. Russia has picked up momentum on the battlefield and announced advances north and south of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Dontesk after facing a series of humiliating defeats.

Read more: Joe Biden FBI search, classified documents and his son: What we know so far

This is what is happening in Ukraine's east:

1. Bakhmut and 10 towns and villages around it came under Russian fire, the Ukrainian military said. Avdiivka, the nearby town of Maryinka and some neighbouring settlements were also hit, the military added.

2. Ukraine's president Zelensky said, "Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher. The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion," he added in an evening video address."

3. In Kramatorsk, authorities said that a Russian Iskander-K tactical missile struck and damaged at least eight apartment buildings.

Read more: This country is about to give away half a million airline tickets. Here's why

4. Earlier, at least 44 people were killed in January when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro city.

5. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on several centres in Donetsk, including Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, and Blahodatne, Reuters reported while Russian forces said they took Blahodatne.

6. Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov warned, “We keep telling our partners that we have to be ready for this, as quickly as possible. And that's why we need weapons.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out