Explained: What's happening in Ukraine's east as Russia claims gains

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation on the front lines in eastern Ukraine "has become tougher" while Russian forces claimed major gains in the region. Russia has picked up momentum on the battlefield and announced advances north and south of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in Dontesk after facing a series of humiliating defeats.

Read more: Joe Biden FBI search, classified documents and his son: What we know so far

This is what is happening in Ukraine's east:

1. Bakhmut and 10 towns and villages around it came under Russian fire, the Ukrainian military said. Avdiivka, the nearby town of Maryinka and some neighbouring settlements were also hit, the military added.

2. Ukraine's president Zelensky said, "Definite increase has been noted in the offensive operations of the occupiers on the front in the east of our country. The situation has become tougher. The enemy is trying to achieve at least something now to show that Russia has some chances on the anniversary of the invasion," he added in an evening video address."

3. In Kramatorsk, authorities said that a Russian Iskander-K tactical missile struck and damaged at least eight apartment buildings.

Read more: This country is about to give away half a million airline tickets. Here's why

4. Earlier, at least 44 people were killed in January when a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Dnipro city.

5. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled attacks on several centres in Donetsk, including Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, and Blahodatne, Reuters reported while Russian forces said they took Blahodatne.

6. Ukraine's defence minister Oleksii Reznikov warned, “We keep telling our partners that we have to be ready for this, as quickly as possible. And that's why we need weapons.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON