Russia's possible retreat in southern Ukraine, Kyiv calls ‘trap’: Top updates

A Russian-installed official in southern Ukraine said that Moscow will likely pull its troops from the west bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson. The official also urged civilians to leave signalling a retreat that would be a blow to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Most likely our units, our soldiers, will leave for the left (eastern) bank," Kirill Stremousov said in an interview on Thursday with Solovyov Live.

Here are top updates on Russia-Ukraine War:

As Russian official signaled retreat in Southern Ukraine, Kyiv remained cautious suggesting Russia could be setting a trap. Earlier Russia had denied its forces were planning to withdraw from the area, Reuters reported. US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said that Ukrainian forces could retake Kherson from Russian troops. Almost 4.5 million Ukrainians, over 10% of the population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian strikes, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky said. UN nuclear watchdog said it had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine in response to Russian allegations on a "dirty bomb".

