Is Vladimir Putin battling two life-threatening diseases? Leaked document say…

Since the past few months as Russia faces severe setbacks in the battlefield in Ukraine, several claims and counterclaims have been made over the health of Vladimir Putin. Some reports have suggested that he has been unwell for a long time and now a report suggests that Russian president Vladimir Putin is battling Parkinson's disease as well as pancreatic cancer.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

Vladimir Putin is currently under medication for the same, British newspaper The Sun reported citing leaked Kremlin documents.

The report said that Vladimir Putin is "regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids" while attaching videos and photos of the 70-year-old Russian leader, who has been seen twitching and unsteady during several public appearances.

Read more: Watch Friends, you'll see: Putin propagandist on difference between Russia, West

Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson's as well as pancreatic cancer, The Sun claimed adding that the newspaper had seen emails from a Russian intelligence source. The report also added that the cancer is now spreading to other parts of his body.

“I can confirm he has been diagnosed with early stage Parkinson’s disease, but it's already progressing,” email from an insider which was cited in the report said.

Read more: Russia military leaders talk. Topic: How and when nukes will be used in Ukraine

“This fact will be denied in every possible way and hidden,” the email also said.

“Putin is regularly stuffed with all kinds of heavy steroids and innovative painkilling injections to stop the spread of pancreatic cancer he was recently diagnosed with,” it said.

"It not only causes a lot of pain, Putin has a state of puffiness of the face and other side effects - including memory lapses. In his close circle, there are rumours that in addition to pancreatic cancer, which is gradually spreading, Putin also has prostate cancer," the intelligence source added.

Read more: Vladimir Putin complained of ‘aching pains’ ahead of war room meetings: Report

It was also reported earlier that Vladimir Putin's hands were seen with track marks from possible IV treatment. Last month, reports claimed Vladimir Putin had "coughing fits, constant nausea and a lack of appetite".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON