Safer Internet Day: History, theme and what Twitter is doing

As more and more people log onto the internet, online privacy and security have emerged as major concerns. To spread awareness about online safety, February 8 is being celebrated as Safer Internet Day across the world. Its aim is to create safe and better internet, where everyone is able to use technology responsibly, respectfully and creatively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Millions of people come together on this day to bring about positive changes online, raise awareness and take part in events and activities. This year, it is a 19th edition of Safer Internet Day.

A website has been created for the purpose which talks about the importance of Safer Internet Day and the programmes being organised on this day.

History

Safer Internet Day started as an initiative of the European Union’s (EU’s) SafeBorders project in 2004 and was taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, according to its website.

It is now celebrated in nearly 200 countries across the world.

From cyberbullying to social networking to digital identity, each year Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues and current concerns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Theme of this year’s Safer Internet Day

This year, the occasion is being marked under the theme ‘Together for a better internet’, calling upon all stakeholders to join together to make the internet a safer and better place for all, and especially for children and young people.

How to keep children safe on the internet

Social networking website quora.com has listed some pointers to keep in mind when giving a mobile phone to children or a young member of the family:

• Always opt for a basic handset for children. You may opt for ones that dial only your contact number with a prepaid connection.

• Apps your children download must be given special consideration.

• Social media usage must be under strict control.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• Do not allow 4 to 5 years old to sit more than half an hour per sitting.

• Do not allow 6 to 7-year-olds to sit more than one hour per sitting.

• Never allow your child to interact or use mobile phones while having your meals.

• Over-usage of mobile phones can result in eye problems. 20-20-20 rule must be followed. Every 20 minutes, spend 20 seconds looking at something 20 feet away.

Twitter joins the initiative

• Micro-blogging website Twitter has taken a number of initiatives to make internet safer for people, especially children.

• To encourage conversation around safer internet use, the service has launched an emoji, which can be activated by Tweeting with hashtags #SaferInternetDay, #SID2022, #सुरक्षितइंटरनेटदिवस, among others. The emoji will be available till February 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• It has also urged people to activate two-factor authentication. When enabled, the users will be required to provide an additional security code or key, along with their passwords, when logging in, to ensure that only they can access your account.

• Enable password reset protection: When you turn on password reset protection, Twitter will require you to confirm your email address or phone number if you ever reset your password. Use a strong password that you won’t use on other websites. Navigate to Settings and privacy → Security and account access → Security

When you sign-up for Twitter, you can choose to protect your tweets so that only your followers can view and engage with them.

How to do that:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• In the side menu on your profile, click More, then click Settings and privacy

• Click on Privacy and safety, then click Audience and tagging