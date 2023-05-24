Teen crashes into White House barriers, ‘wanted to kill Joe Biden’: Top points

The 19-year-old Missouri man was arrested after driving a truck into barriers near the White House, officials said. The driver- Sai Varshith Kandula of Chesterfield- made incriminating statements that indicated to investigators that he was seeking to harm US president Joe Biden, police said.

A box truck is seen crashed into a security barrier at a park across from the White House.(AP)

The charges against Sai Varshith Kandula include “threatening to kill, kidnap, inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member,” following statements he made to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Joe Biden was in the White House when the truck crashed outside, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. He had then met with House speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss the debt limit.

Here are top points on the story:

Joe Biden was not informed of the incident as it unfolded, Jean-Pierre said, adding, “He’s relieved that no one was injured last night and grateful to the agent and law enforcement officer who responded so quickly." The suspect was interviewed by Secret Service investigators during the investigation that also involvedUnited States Park Police, the FBI and US Capitol Police. Sai Varshith Kandula was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and trespassing. Preliminary investigation indicates that the teen “intentionally crashed” into the bollards outside Lafayette Park. A Nazi flag was seized by authorities at the scene of the incident. The suspect made threatening statements about the White House at the scene but was quickly detained, officials said. The truck did not contain weapons or explosives. "There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement. The truck was later deemed safe by Washington DC police as “preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers," Guglielmi informed.

