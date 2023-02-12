Author Salman Rushdie's clap back to person who said his books are sh*t

As author Salman Rushdie released his new book "Victory City," which is based on a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city, his interaction with a user on Twitter caught the attention of many. The novel is translated from a historical epic that was originally written in Sanskrit and was written by Salman Rushdie before the US knife attack that almost killed the author.

Read more: Ukraine war: Are pregnant Russian women going to this country for citizenship?

As Salman Rushdie announced the release of his book in India on Twitter, a user wrote, "Your books are sh*t." To this Salman Rushdie responded, “Shut? Shot? I don't understand."

Following this other users commented on the tweet appreciating Salman Rushdie's sense of humour.

"I'm sure it's autocorrect and he meant to type excellent x" one user wrote while another remarked, "Shat. His car broke down on a desert road, and your books were all he's had to eat to keep him alive. You saved his life!"

"That must be bot-speak for “vital works of contemporary literature,” a user joked while another responded saying, "I think this dude was looking in a mirror when tweeting this !"

During a recent interview, Salman Rushdie said that he he finds it "very difficult" to write after being stabbed last year.

"There is such a thing as PTSD, you know. I've found it very, very difficult to write. I sit down to write, and nothing happens. I write, but it's a combination of blankness and junk, stuff that I write and that I delete the next day. I'm not out of that forest yet, really," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON