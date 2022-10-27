Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Same-sex marriage now legal in all of Mexico's states

Same-sex marriage now legal in all of Mexico's states

world news
Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:19 AM IST

Mexico Same-Sex Marriage: The measure to amend the state’s Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions.

Mexico Same-Sex Marriage: Same sex marriage in legal in all Mexico states.(Representational)
AP |

Lawmakers in the border state of Tamaulipas voted Wednesday night to legalize same-sex marriages, becoming the last of Mexico's 32 states to authorize such unions.

The measure to amend the state’s Civil Code passed with 23 votes in favor, 12 against and two abstentions, setting off cheers of “Yes, we can!” from supporters of the change.

The session took place as groups both for and against the measure chanted and shouted from the balcony, and legislators eventually moved to another room to finish their debate and vote.

Read more: Xi Jinping says China, US must 'find ways to get along'

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Arturo Zaldívar, welcomed the vote. “The whole country shines with a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love,” he said on Twitter.

A day earlier, lawmakers in the southern state of Guerrero approved similar legislation allowing same-sex marriages.

In 2015, the Supreme Court declared state laws preventing same-sex marriage unconstitutional, but some states took several years to adopt laws conforming with the ruling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
mexico
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP