Samir Abu Younis, Hamas commander who led group's Rafah brigade, killed in Israeli strike: Report
An Israeli strike in Khan Younis killed Samir Abu Younis, Hamas' Rafah brigade commander, according to sources cited by Reuters.
The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had carried out a strike targeting a senior commander in Hamas' military wing in the southern Gaza Strip. Hamas sources told Reuters that the attack killed Samir Abu Younis, who led the group's Rafah brigade.
Hamas subsequently acknowledged the commander's death and said a funeral service would be held in Khan Younis on Sunday afternoon. Abu Younis, 53, had joined the Al-Qassam Brigades in 1991 and went on to serve in several senior operational positions in Rafah, Reuters reported.
According to the sources, Abu Younis was among the senior figures in Hamas' armed wing. The strike took place in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, where medics confirmed that Abu Younis had been killed and several other people wounded.
The Israeli military did not identify the commander in its initial statement but said it had targeted a senior Hamas military figure. The identity of the person killed was reported by Hamas sources speaking to Reuters.
Also Read: Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza, and other Mideast news
Ceasefire has not ended attacks in Gaza
The strike comes despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 and brought an end to major fighting between Israel and Hamas. However, the agreement has not stopped Israeli military attacks in Gaza or resulted in Hamas disarming.
Gaza health authorities say at least 1,600 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire came into effect. Five Israeli soldiers have also died during the same period.
Trump pushes for progress on Gaza peace plan
The latest strike comes as US President Donald Trump seeks to move forward with his plan for Gaza, which has struggled to advance beyond the initial ceasefire.
Trump raised the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call on November 5, urging him to take steps towards implementing the agreement, Axios reported on November 8.
Also Read: Israeli spy chief visits US as Netanyahu seeks to build pressure on Trump to resume Iran war
The broader proposal calls for Hamas to disarm, Gaza to come under a new Palestinian technocratic administration and Israeli forces to withdraw in stages. It also envisages an international force to help maintain security in the territory.
However, disagreements over disarmament and the timing of an Israeli withdrawal have delayed progress.
Netanyahu has maintained that Israeli troops will not pull back until Hamas gives up its weapons. Hamas, meanwhile, has said Israel must fulfil its ceasefire commitments, including halting attacks and withdrawing forces, before it proceeds with the proposed arrangements.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More