Saudi Arabia issues emergency alert for several cities for 'potential danger' amid Houthi conflict

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued fresh warning system alerts for several cities amid the conflict with the Yemeni militant group, the Houthis. As per the latest update, this alert has now been lifted and citizens are safe to exit their homes.

The conflict between Saudi and the Yemeni group escalated after the Houthis targeted Saudi military bases in the country. (Unsplash/Representational)

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The Saudi Civil Defence agency had issued alerts for "potential danger" for the cities of -

Taif

Jeddah

Abha

Alula

Jazan

Yanbu

The alert calls on citizens to remain calm, follow official instructions, and proceed to the nearest safe place.

On Monday, the conflict between Saudi and the Yemeni group escalated after the Houthis targeted Saudi military bases in the country. The Houthis said they fired dozens of missiles and drones at a military airbase in Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia, targeting aircraft hangars, radar systems, runways and ammunition depots in retaliation for airstrikes in Yemen.

At least 13 people were injured in Saudi Arabia after the Houthi attacks on Monday.

"On Monday, September 14, 2026, the Militia launched attacks on civilian objects in the cities of Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif with a number of ballistic missiles and drones, resulting in minor to moderate injuries to 13 civilians and damage to seven houses and two vehicles," a spokesman of the Saudi-led military coalition against the Houthis wrote on X.

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The Houthi advances in recent days, which include the taking of Perim Island at the mouth of the Red Sea, come as the conflict between the militant group and the Gulf nation sees a dramatic escalation for the first time since the collapse of the UN-brokered ceasefire in 2022.

Furthermore, the Houthis chokehold of the Bab al-Mandab strait in the Red Sea has put further pressure on Saudi oil exports, especially after an aerial attack last week knocked Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline offline.

This particular attack, however, is said to have been carried out by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, and not the Houthis in Yemen.

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