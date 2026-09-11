Saudi Crown Prince called Trump twice to strike Houthis, he rejected request: Report
This request from Saudi Arabia was made as the kingdom sees an escalation in its conflict with the Iran-backed proxy in Yemen.
As the conflict in West Asia continues to escalate beyond the US-Israeli war on Iran, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly called on the United States to launch strikes against the Yemeni militant group the Houthis.
This request from Saudi Arabia comes as the kingdom sees an escalation in its conflict with the Iran-backed proxy in Yemen.
According to a report by Axios, Saudi Arabia's MBS called US President Donald Trump twice and urged him to launch a strike against the Houthis amid their blockade of the vital Red Sea chokepoint. While Trump flagged his concerns regarding the escalating conflict in Yemen, the US president declined to launch strikes against the group.
Two US officials stressed that the Trump administration has no plans to intervene directly against the Houthis for now, the report further added.
People familiar with the matter also stated that Commander of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, visited Riyadh for "urgent coordination meetings."
No official comment has been made from the White House or the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
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Saudi-Houthi confrontation escalates
The conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis reignited in July 2026 after Riyadh prevented an Iranian plane carrying a senior Houthi official from landing in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a.
In response to this, the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, threatening the kingdom's route for oil exports in view of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
Since then, Saudi Arabia, along with its allies in Yemen, has responded with airstrikes and ground operations against the Houthis.
The Houthis have also struck Saudi Arabia and targeted the oil giant Aramco in their recent strikes.
The 2026 flare-up marks the first such grave escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since their 2022 ceasefire, brokered by the United Nations, collapsed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More