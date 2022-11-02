Amid anti-hijab protests Iran may be planning attack, Saudi Arabia tells US

The United States expressed concerns about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday warning that it will not hesitate to respond if necessary. Earlier Wall Street Journal had reported that Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran.

The report also said that the planned attacks on Saudi Arabia are an attempt by Iran to take the focus away from protests that have swept the country in the past two months following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for not wearing hijab. Thousands of women have come out on roads challenging the Iranian government in demonstrations that have shown no signs of abating, despite a severe crackdown.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," spokesperson from the National Security Council said.

“We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region,” the official added.

Last month, the top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, issued a warning to Saudi leaders not to rely on Israel.

US also said that Iran has supplied Russia with drones for use in its war against Ukraine, prompting Washington to set aside efforts to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia had blamed Iran for a missile and drone assault on its oil plants.

