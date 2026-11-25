The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said on Wednesday it had struck Yemen's Hodeida after the Iran-backed group threatened to retaliate against the kingdom's Red Sea ports if the attack took place.

Rescuers gather amid the debris of a destroyed building belonging to Yemen's Public Telecommunications Corporation following a Saudi strike. (AFP/Representative) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The coalition, which support Yemen's internationally recognised government, renewed fighting in July against the Iran-backed fighters, who control swathes of the country, including Hodeida.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

"We targeted operational capabilities at the port of Hodeidah," the Saudi-led coalition posted on X.

Riyadh had instructed civilians in Hodeida to evacuate in a social media post early on Wednesday.

The Houthi's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, had earlier threatened Saudi Arabia with retaliation in the event of an attack.

"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats to bombard the port of Hodeidah," he posted on Telegram on Wednesday.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah reported an "attack on the port of Hodeida", without providing further details. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Almasirah added that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Almasirah added that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Saree warned civilians near Saudi ports to "evacuate immediately and keep their distance" and called for "all shipping companies to remove their vessels from these ports at once".

The Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper was struck for a second time in days on Tuesday, wounding 11 people. The coalition called it a "terrorist attack" and blamed the strike on the Houthis.

The building had already been attacked last Thursday and is one of several high-profile targets hit since fighting with the Iran-backed group reignited in July.