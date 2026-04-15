Second round of talks likely? Pak delegation heads to Iran with US message

A Pakistani delegation is on its way to Iran to convey a message from the United States, Iran's state media reported on Wednesday.

Pakistan has been trying to broker an agreement between US and Iran, with talks held between both sides in Islamabad last week.(AP)

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The delegation might also plan for a second round of talks between both countries, Reuters news agency cited the state media as reporting. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei had also, earlier today during a weekly press briefing, confirmed that Tehran was “very likely to receive a Pakistani delegation” as a continuation of discussions in Islamabad.

US-Iran talks in Pakistan's Islamabad over the weekend had failed to produce any decisive outcome.

“Since Sunday, when the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran, several messages have been exchanged through Pakistan,” AFP cited Baqaei as saying. Baqaei also said some of the US demands during the talks were “unreasonable and unrealistic”, without elaborating further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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