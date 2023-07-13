‘Seek shelter’: Tornado near Chicago's O'Hare airport amid weather warnings
Chicago Weather: Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago.
A tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport following warnings of severe weather for the city, the National Weather Service said. A confirmed tornado was on the ground around 7 pm Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Chicago said.
It had earlier issued two tornado warnings for portions of the city. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice across Chicago, warning people to take cover.
“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," it said.
