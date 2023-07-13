Sexual abuser Larry Nassar stabbed over lewd Wimbledon remark: Report

A prisoner suspected of stabbing disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at a federal jail in Florida said that he was provoked. Larry Nassar made a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, Associated Press reported. The inmate has been identified as Shane McMillan and was previously convicted of assaulting an officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006, court records show. Former team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.(Reuters)

Shane McMillan attacked Larry Nassar in his cell with a makeshift weapon. He stabbed the former doctor multiple times in the neck, chest and back after which four other inmates rushed in and pulled him off, it was reported.

Larry Nassar was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition with injuries including a collapsed lung. The incident was not captured on CCTV cameras as they only point at common areas and corridors, the report claimed.

What Shane McMillan said on Larry Nassar attack?

Shane McMillan said that he attacked Larry Nassar after ex-US gymnastics team doctor made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match.

Has Larry Nassar been attacked before?

Sunday’s attack was the second time Larry Nassar has been assaulted in federal custody. The former doctor is serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes, including Olympic gymnastics stars. He had been attacked earlier as well in 2018 in Coleman Tucson penitentiary.

What authorities said on Larry Nassar stabbing?

Authorities said that there was adequate staffing at the prison where Larry Nassar was stabbed. “The BOP takes seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintain the safety of correctional staff and the community,” agency spokesperson Scott Taylor said.

“We make every effort to ensure the physical safety of individuals confined to our facilities through a controlled environment that is secure and humane. As we continue to pivot out of a years-long pandemic, there are still challenges to confront and opportunities to improve our agency, protect the lives of those who work for us, and ensure the wellbeing of those entrusted to our custody," he added.

